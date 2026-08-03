Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Mumbai's Seven Lakes Cross 90% Capacity, Three Reservoirs Overfllow

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes have reached 90.06% of their total storage capacity for the first time this monsoon, with three reservoirs overflowing after heavy rainfall. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lakes held 13.03 lakh million litres of water, or just over 90% of their total capacity, on Monday morning, while Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi continued to overflow.

The seven lakes, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi, are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. These reservoirs depend on the southwest monsoon to replenish. The improved storage eases concerns over potential drinking water shortages and strengthens Mumbai's water security for the remainder of the monsoon.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: Reservoir-Wise Storage

The BMC data showed that Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes continued to overflow. Tansa, which had also reached its full capacity amid heavy rainfall, hovers at over 99% mark.

Lake Storage (%) Modak Sagar 100% (Overflowing) Vihar 100% (Overflowing) Tulsi 100% (Overflowing) Tansa 99%+ Middle Vaitarna 92.15% Bhatsa 88.43% Upper Vaitarna 80.14%

Mumbai receives around 4,100 million litres of drinking water every day from these seven reservoirs, making them the city's primary source of drinkable water.

The fresh surge in the water level of these lakes came amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby regions. The BMC data showed that all lakes accumulated between 46 to 124 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The reservoirs are fuller than they were on the same date in both 2025 (89.09%) and 2024 (81.96%), highlighting a stronger monsoon recharge this year.

The steady rise in storage over the past month has brought Mumbai's water reserves close to full capacity, with only a few reservoirs yet to reach the 90% mark.

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IMD Forecast For Mumbai

Although lake storage has risen sharply over the past few weeks, the pace of replenishment could slow as the IMD forecasts lighter rainfall across Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and nearly all districts of Maharashtra this week.

In the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to see “generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs,” the IMD said. During this time, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest IMD Nowcast, a yellow alert remains in effect for Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts until 10 a.m. on Monday.

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