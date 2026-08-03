10 Phones Under Rs 30,000 You Shouldn't Miss During Flipkart Freedom Sale

India's festive shopping season is about to begin, with e-commerce giants rolling out their Independence Day sales. Flipkart's Freedom Sale 2026 starts on August 8, and the company has already revealed a glimpse of the smartphone deals shoppers can expect.

Featuring massive price drops across several major smartphone line-ups, including OnePlus, Realme Narzo and Samsung Galaxy M series models.

Google Pixel 10 series, iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy deals

Flipkart has revealed special prices for the Google Pixel 10 series during the sale. The Google Pixel 10 will be available for Rs 64,999, while the Pixel 10a will cost Rs 51,999. The premium Pixel 10 Pro is listed at Rs 99,999, whereas the top-end Pixel 10 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 1,14,999.

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Apple's latest models will also receive discounts, with the iPhone 17 expected to start at around Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at approximately Rs 1,22,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at around Rs 1,37,900. Older models, including the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, will be available at around Rs 62,900 and Rs 55,900, respectively. Customers can further reduce prices through bank offers and exchange benefits.

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Samsung smartphones will also be available at special prices. The Galaxy S25 will be priced at Rs 59,999, while the Galaxy S25 FE will cost Rs 54,999. Other deals include the Galaxy A36 5G at Rs 28,999, Galaxy F70e 5G at Rs 13,999, Galaxy S26 5G at Rs 79,999, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at Rs 1,90,999, Galaxy A37 5G at Rs 36,499 and Galaxy A57 5G at Rs 51,499.

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Motorola and Realme smartphone offers

Motorola smartphones will also be available with attractive discounts during the sale. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be among the highlighted deals, offering a premium design, curved display, 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP Sony LYT710 primary camera with a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

Other Motorola offers include the Edge 60 Pro at Rs 28,999, Moto G37 Power at Rs 12,999 and the Motorola Razr Fold at Rs 1,39,999. Buyers can also avail of additional benefits through bank discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

Realme is offering discounts on its GT, P and Narzo series smartphones. The Realme GT 7T (8GB + 256GB) will be available at Rs 30,999. Other deals include the Realme P4 Pro 5G at Rs 26,999, Realme P4 5G at Rs 24,999, Realme 16 Pro 5G at Rs 36,999, Realme 16 5G at Rs 32,999, Realme 16T 5G at Rs 26,999, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G at Rs 27,999 and Realme P4 Lite 5G at Rs 15,499.

Apart from these brands, smartphones from OPPO, Nothing, AI+, Tecno and other manufacturers will also feature attractive offers during the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Prices may vary depending on bank offers, exchange deals and product availability.

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