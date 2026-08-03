Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launch Today: Expected Price, Colours, Features, Battery Life And Other Details

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India, expanding its upper mid-range smartphone portfolio. The device is available for purchase starting August 3, 2026, through Flipkart and Samsung's official online store.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is offered in three variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version costs Rs 29,999. Samsung has also introduced an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 34,999.

The company is expected to announce launch-day offers and bank discounts, which could reduce the effective purchase price.

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Display, performance and software

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 expandable storage.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Samsung has also committed to providing six years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates, making it one of the longest-supported smartphones in its segment.

Cameras, battery and colours

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a 12MP selfie camera, while the rear camera supports 4K video recording.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is available in two colour options, Alpha Black and Aura Green.

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With a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, a capable camera system and long-term software support, the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is positioned as a feature-rich option in India's competitive upper mid-range 5G smartphone market.

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