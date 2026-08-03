Torrent Power Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Torrent Power Ltd. is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on August 3, with investors closely tracking power demand, renewable capacity additions, margins and management commentary after a weak Q4 FY26.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power is an integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution. It has an installed generation capacity of 3,703 MW and distributes over 16.6 billion units of electricity annually across multiple licensed areas.

Here's everything you need to know about Torrent Power's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Torrent Power Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 28, Torrent Power announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 3 to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The board meeting agenda does not include consideration of an interim dividend.

Also Read: Torrent Power Completes Rs 3,632-Crore Acquisition Of L&T's Nabha Power

Torrent Power Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further shared that it has organised an earnings conference call with investors and analysts on Monday, August 3 at 06:30 pm (IST) to discuss the business strategy and outlook post the declaration of Torrent Power's financial results for the Q1 (FY 2026-27).

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Dial In: + 91 22 6280 1355 / +91 22 7115 8237

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Torrent Power Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Torrent Power reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Operational

Revenue

EBITDA margin

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Power business

Distribution volumes

Power demand

T&D performance

Growth

Renewable capacity additions

Solar & wind pipeline

CapEx guidance

Financial

Debt

Cash flow

FY27 outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Performance

Shares of Torrent Power have fallen 0.34% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 0.31% in the past month, 1.82% over the past six months, 8.59% on a year-to-date basis and 7.07% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of around Rs 1,824.10 and a 52-week low of around Rs 1,188.00 on the NSE.

Torrent Power Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the upcoming results, the trading window for dealing in securities shall remain closed for the designated persons/insiders including their immediate relatives from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till 48 hours after declaration of unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Torrent Power Q4FY26 Results

Torrent Power's Q4 FY26 earnings were impacted by a sharp decline in profitability despite broadly stable revenue, making margin recovery a key focus this quarter.

In Q4 FY26, Torrent Power reported a decline of 70 per cent to Rs 318 crore in net profit against Rs 1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25. The net profit was Rs 643.08 crore in the previous quarter. The firm's revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 6,407 crore as compared to Rs 6,456.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26. The total dividend for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 20 per equity share, comprising of interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share and final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

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