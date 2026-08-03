Jindal Stainless Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, What To Watch, Earnings Call Details, Share Price Performance

Jindal Stainless Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 3, with investors closely tracking operating margins, nickel and ferrochrome costs, demand trends and management commentary on rising imports from China and Vietnam. India's largest stainless steel manufacturer has also been expanding into high-value infrastructure projects, including supplying material for the country's first hydrogen-powered train.

Here is everything you need to know about Jindal Stainless's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 27, Jindal Stainless informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 3 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not mention any proposal regarding the declaration of an interim dividend for the quarter.

For FY26, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (face value Rs 2), subject to shareholders' approval at the 46th AGM.

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Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors and market participants will be keeping a close eye on these key operational and financial metrics:

Stainless steel sales volumes

EBITDA per tonne

Nickel and ferrochrome cost trends

Export demand

Impact of Chinese and Vietnamese imports

Capacity utilisation

Margin outlook

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Jindal Stainless Share Price Performance

Shares of Jindal Stainless have gained around 6.15% over the past month but remain down about 15.06% on a year-to-date basis.

Over the past year, the stock has advanced approximately 9.82%. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 883.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 651.05.

Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 and will reopen on Aug. 6.

Jindal Stainless Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Jindal Stainless reported an 11.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 11,337.19 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 10,198.32 crore in Q4FY25. It saw an 11.02% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 11,427.91 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 10,292.27 crore in Q4FY25.

Jindal Stainless reported a 41.40% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 834.21 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 589.96 crore in Q4FY25.

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