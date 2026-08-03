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Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital, Divi's Labs, Shree Cement, Dixon, Clean Science, And More Q1 Review — Check HDFC Securities Calls, Ratings and Target Prices

Tata Steel, Divi's Labs, Indian Oil, Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Shree Cement, Dixon Tech, Aptus Value Housing Finance and Clean Science are among the stocks in focus after HDFC Securities released its latest post-Q1 FY27 review.

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Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital, Divi's Labs, Shree Cement, Dixon, Clean Science, And More Q1 Review — Check HDFC Securities Calls, Ratings and Target Prices
Tata Steel, Divi's Labs, IOCL, Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Shree Cement and more stocks in focus.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tata Steel Ltd.
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Muthoot Finance Ltd
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Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
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Divis Laboratories Ltd.
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Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
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Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
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Clean Science & Technology Ltd
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Shree Cement Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Tata Steel, Divi's Laboratories, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Shree Cement, Dixon Technologies, Aptus Value Housing Finance and Clean Science & Technology are among the stocks in focus after HDFC Securities released its latest post-Q1 FY27 reviews, retaining a bullish stance on select names while remaining cautious on others.

HDFC Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 250, citing a 16-quarter-high consolidated Ebitda margin in Q1 FY27 driven by strong pricing gains and robust domestic demand. The brokerage expects cost savings to accelerate in the second half of FY27, supporting earnings growth.

On the other hand, the brokerage maintained a Reduce rating on Dixon Technologies, despite raising its target price to Rs 12,660. The brokerage noted that the expiry of the PLI 1.0 scheme hurt margins, while current valuations remain demanding despite long-term growth opportunities from display manufacturing, exports and the Vivo joint venture.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Results.pdf
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ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance Q1 Review: Strong AUM Growth Keeps IDBI Capital Bullish — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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