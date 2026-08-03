Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Election Results 2026 LIVE: Prashant Kishore Leads, Counting Underway In Datia, Manjalpur

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday for assembly by-elections in Bankipur in Bihar, Manjalpur in Gujarat and Datia in Madhya Pradesh, with the contests carrying varying political significance for the BJP and Congress.

While the results are unlikely to affect the stability of the BJP governments in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls will test the parties' electoral standing and, in Bankipur, the appeal of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. The counting of votes began at 8 am

Counting of votes for the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar began with all eyes on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party wrests the seat from the BJP. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.

The outcome of the Manjalpur assembly bypoll in Gujarat on Monday won't have any bearing on the BJP's strength; however, it remains interesting to watch how Congress puts up a fight in the saffron stronghold in Vadodara city.

The outcome of the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.