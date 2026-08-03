Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Election Results 2026 LIVE: Prashant Kishore Leads, Counting Underway In Datia, Manjalpur
Vote counting began for assembly by-elections in Bankipur, Bihar, Manjalpur, Gujarat, and Datia, Madhya Pradesh.
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday for assembly by-elections in Bankipur in Bihar, Manjalpur in Gujarat and Datia in Madhya Pradesh, with the contests carrying varying political significance for the BJP and Congress.
While the results are unlikely to affect the stability of the BJP governments in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls will test the parties' electoral standing and, in Bankipur, the appeal of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. The counting of votes began at 8 am
Counting of votes for the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar began with all eyes on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party wrests the seat from the BJP. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.
The outcome of the Manjalpur assembly bypoll in Gujarat on Monday won't have any bearing on the BJP's strength; however, it remains interesting to watch how Congress puts up a fight in the saffron stronghold in Vadodara city.
The outcome of the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.
Manjalpur Election Result 2026 Live: BJP's Satish Patel Leads
BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 8,000 votes over his Congress rival after four of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday.
Patel secured 12,941 votes after the end of four rounds, while his nearest rival, Congress candidate and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari, polled 4,568 votes, giving the BJP nominee a lead of 8,373 votes.
Bankipur Election Result 2026 Live: Prashant Kishor Leading
Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor was leading by a margin of 862 votes over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the early trends of Bankipur by-election results, officials said on Monday.
While political strategist-turned-politician Kishor bagged 2,225 votes, Sinha got 1,363 votes and RJD's Rekha Gupta stood third with 505 votes after the first round of counting. A total of 31 rounds of counting will be held.
Bankipur Election Result 2026 Live: Prashant Kishor Debuts
Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, is contesting his first election, while the BJP, which has never lost the assembly segment since 1995 when it was known as Patna West, has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.
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