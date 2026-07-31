IPO GMP Today: MV Electrosystems Tops With 29% Premium; Juniper Green, Manipal Health Trail

Three mainboard IPOs, MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy and Manipal Health Enterprises, are currently open for subscription, with investors closely tracking their grey market premiums (GMPs) and subscription trends for clues about potential listing performance.

Company GMP Price Band Expected Listing Price Listing Premium IPO Closes MV Electrosystems Rs 125 Rs 400–425 Rs 550 29.41% Aug. 3 Juniper Green Energy Rs 8 Rs 214–225 Rs 233 3.56% Aug. 3 Manipal Health Enterprises Rs 6 Rs 560–590 Rs 596 1.02% July 31

Here's a comparison of their latest GMP and key IPO details:

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today:

According to the InvestorGain website, the latest GMP of MV Electrosystems stood at Rs 125 on July 31. With a price band cap of Rs 425, MV Electrosystems could list at Rs 550 (cap + GMP). If the current GMP trend sustains, the implied listing premium works out to 29.41%.

MV Electrosystems IPO Details

MV Electrosystems IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 290 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 68 lakh shares. The price band is Rs 400–Rs 425 per share, with an application lot size of 34 shares. This means that retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,450 to participate by purchasing at least one lot (at the upper price). Sundae Capital Advisors is the lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

The IPO will conclude on Aug. 3 and the allotment of shares is expected on Aug. 4. The shares are likely to list on NSE and BSE on Aug. 6.

Founded in 2009, MV Electrosystems designs and manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock, locomotives, coaches, and EMUs.

MV Electrosystems IPO Subscription Status: As of 10:25 a.m., IPO has been subscribed 4.79 times so far on Friday

QIBs: 0.82 times

NIIs: 5.32 times

RIIs: 15.91 times

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Juniper Green IPO GMP Today:

Juniper Green Energy, a leading renewable energy independent power producer, displayed a GMP of Rs 8 on July 31, as per InvestorGain website. Given its upper price band of Rs 225, the latest GMP suggests that the implied listing price is Rs 233, indicating a potential premium of 3.56%.

Juniper Green IPO Details

A book build issue worth Rs 1,800 crore, Juniper Green Energy IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 8 crore shares. The issue has a price band of Rs 214 to Rs 225, with each application lot size consisting of 66 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,850 (66 shares) (based on upper price). Employees have been offered more than 98,000 shares at a discount of Rs 21. ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The IPO, which opened on July 30, will conclude on Aug. 3. It has a scheduled allotment date of Aug. 4 for successful bidders and a tentative listing date on NSE and BSE on Aug. 6.

Juniper Green IPO Subscription Status: As of 10:25 a.m., IPO has been subscribed 0.37 times so far on Friday

QIBs: 1 time

NIIs: 0.06 times

RIIs: 0.15 times

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Today:

As of July 31, Manipal Health Enterprises was commanding a GMP of Rs 6. With the upper price band of Rs 590, Manipal Health Enterprises IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 596. This suggests nearly flat listing gains of around 1% for investors, according to the InvestorGain website.

Manipal Health IPO Details

Manipal Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,275 crore. The issue has a price band of Rs 560 to Rs 590. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Successful bidders will likely see the share allotment on Aug. 3, followed by the shares' tentative listing on NSE and BSE on Aug. 5.

Manipal Health IPO Subscription Status: As of 10:25 a.m., IPO has been subscribed 0.47 times so far on Friday

QIBs: 0.60 times

NIIs: 0.17 times

RIIs: 0.51 times

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Among the three IPOs, MV Electrosystems currently commands the strongest grey market premium, suggesting potential listing gains of nearly 30%. Juniper Green is trading at a modest premium, while Manipal Health's GMP indicates a largely flat listing, though grey market trends can change before listing and do not guarantee actual market performance.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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