PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka On August 1: Check What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport, named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in Andhra Pradesh on August 1. Located in Vizianagaram district, the greenfield airport is expected to improve air connectivity in North Andhra.

What Makes Bhogapuram Airport Significant?

Spread over nearly 2,700 acres, the Bhogapuram airport has been built under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is among India's fastest-completed greenfield airport projects. The facility is expected to cater to passenger and cargo traffic while improving connectivity in North Andhra.

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Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 5,600 crore, the airport was completed in about 31 months. It has an initial capacity to handle around six million passengers a year, with room for expansion to 40 million passengers in the coming years.

Renewable Power Projects To Be Unveiled

Along with the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for several power transmission projects aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy network.

He will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the transmission system for the 4.5 GW Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone, a project worth around Rs 5,550 crore that is being implemented by POWERGRID through a special purpose vehicle.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate transmission projects for the Kurnool wind and solar energy zones, built at a cost of around Rs 3,550 crore. Another transmission scheme for the solar energy zones in Ananthapuram and Kurnool, worth over Rs 820 crore, will also be inaugurated.

Expected Impact On North Andhra

The inauguration of Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to provide a major boost to North Andhra Pradesh, creating new opportunities for businesses, industries, and employment generation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted the airport's role in transforming regional connectivity and accelerating economic development.

The airport is expected to reduce pressure on existing aviation facilities in the region and emerge as a key gateway for passengers and businesses in Andhra Pradesh.

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