Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh Clinches Silver In Men's +110kg Event

India's Lovepreet Singh clinched the silver medal in the men's +110kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, finishing just 1 kg short of gold despite setting a new Games record in the snatch.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Punjab's Amritsar district, lifted a combined 388 kg, a record 176 kg in the snatch and 212 kg in the clean and jerk. New Zealand's David Andrew Liti took gold with a total lift of 389 kg, while England's Andrew Griffith claimed bronze with 356 kg.

Lovepreet's campaign looked set for gold after his record-breaking snatch, but Liti surged ahead in the clean and jerk to edge the Indian by just 1 kg.

The silver medal adds another feather in the cap for the Punjab weightlifter, who took up the sport as a teenager in Amritsar and has been a regular on the national team over the past few years. After winning bronze in Birmingham in 2022, he returned to the Commonwealth stage with a silver, missing the top spot by the narrowest of margins.

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Hailing from Bal Sikander village in Punjab's Amritsar district, Lovepreet took up weightlifting at the age of 13 after his family encouraged him to pursue the sport instead of the family's tailoring business. Over the years, he has worked his way up to become one of India's leading super-heavyweight lifters.

The weightlifter made his intentions clear in the snatch, opening with a comfortable 168 kg before following it up with 173 kg. He then cleared 176 kg on his third attempt to set a new Commonwealth Games record and move into the driver's seat for the gold medal race.

His advantage grew after Samoa's Sanele Mao failed all three attempts at 175 kg, leaving Lovepreet with a healthy lead heading into the clean and jerk.

But New Zealand's David Andrew Liti mounted a fightback in the second discipline. After opening with 207 kg, Liti cut into the deficit, while Lovepreet matched his personal best with a successful lift of 212 kg on his second attempt.

With the crowd cheering him on, Lovepreet opted for 217 kg in his final attempt, a lift that would have broken the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk and all but sealed the gold. He completed the clean but could not lock out the jerk, ending his challenge.

That left the door open for Liti, who responded with a Games-record lift of 223 kg in the clean and jerk to finish with an overall total of 389 kg, just 1 kg ahead of Lovepreet's 388 kg.

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