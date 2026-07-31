Shadowfax Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 17%, Revenue Grows Nearly 10% Sequentially

Shadowfax Technologies reported a stronger June quarter, with sequential growth across revenue, profit and operating earnings, reflecting a steady start to FY27 for the logistics and delivery services company. The results were approved by the company's board at its meeting on July 31.

Shadowfax Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 65.4 crore vs Rs 55.8 crore QoQ

Revenue up 9.8% at Rs 1,358 crore vs Rs 1,237 crore QoQ

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 85 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 6.8% vs 6.9% QoQ

Consolidated net profit rose 17.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 65.4 crore from Rs 55.8 crore in the March quarter, while revenue from operations increased 9.8% to Rs 1,358 crore from Rs 1,237 crore. EBITDA grew 8.2% sequentially to Rs 92 crore from Rs 85 crore.

Operating profitability remained largely stable, with the EBITDA margin at 6.8%, compared with 6.9% in the preceding quarter, indicating that higher revenues were accompanied by a broadly steady cost structure.

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