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Franco Baresi Cause Of Death: AC Milan Icon And Italy Defender Passes Away - What We Know

The legendary defender, who spent his entire playing career at AC Milan and captained Italy, has died at the age of 66.

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Franco Baresi Cause Of Death: AC Milan Icon And Italy Defender Passes Away - What We Know
AC Milan legend and 1982 FIFA World Cup winner Franco Baresi has passed away at the age of 66.
Photo: X/@GiorgiaMeloni

Franco Baresi, one of the greatest defenders in football history and an AC Milan legend, has died at the age of 66. AC Milan confirmed the news on July 31, expressing its grief at the passing of one of the club's most iconic figures.

The club did not disclose an official cause of death. However, Baresi had been battling serious health issues in recent years. In August 2025, he underwent surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule and later received specialist treatment. Despite his illness, he remained active in public life and was among the final torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this year.

Baresi spent his entire 20-year professional career at AC Milan between 1977 and 1997, winning six Serie A titles and three European Cups while captaining the club for 15 seasons. Milan also retired his iconic No. 6 shirt after his retirement, making it the first jersey number retired in the club's history.

On the international stage, Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy, winning the 1982 FIFA World Cup and representing the Azzurri in three editions of the tournament. He was widely celebrated for redefining the sweeper role and formed part of AC Milan's legendary backline alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti under Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello.

His performance in the 1994 FIFA World Cup final, where he returned from knee surgery to marshal Italy's defence against Brazil, remains one of the defining moments of his illustrious career.

(This is a developing story)

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