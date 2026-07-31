Italian PM, Football Greats Lead Tributes After AC Milan Legend Franco Baresi Dies At 66

Franco Baresi, one of football's greatest defenders and the enduring symbol of AC Milan's golden era, has died at the age of 66. The Italian club confirmed the news on Friday, bringing an end to the life of a player who spent his entire 20-year professional career with the Rossoneri and helped redefine defending through his intelligence, leadership and composure on the ball.

Baresi, who had undergone surgery for a pulmonary nodule in 2025, remained active in public life despite his health struggles and was among the torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this year.

Confirming the news on social media, AC Milan wrote: "The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders the game has produced, Baresi won six Serie A titles and three European Cups with AC Milan, captaining the club for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997. His iconic No. 6 shirt was retired by Milan, the first jersey in the club's history to receive that honour. At international level, he won the 1982 FIFA World Cup with Italy and captained the Azzurri to the 1994 World Cup final, famously returning from knee surgery to play all 120 minutes against Brazil.

More than the trophies, Baresi was celebrated for transforming the sweeper role. His anticipation, positional awareness and ability to build attacks from the back made him the cornerstone of Arrigo Sacchi's and Fabio Capello's legendary Milan side.

Tributes poured in from across Italy and the footballing world soon after news of his death was confirmed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was among the first leaders to pay tribute to Baresi, describing him as one of the greatest figures in Italian sporting history.

In a post on X, Meloni wrote, "With the passing of Franco Baresi, Italy loses not only one of the greatest champions in its sports history, but also an example of loyalty, seriousness, and dedication. Captain of AC Milan and the National Team, he wore the same colors for an entire career, living fidelity as a value and the captain's armband as a responsibility. He showed that one can become a legend without ever ceasing to be a point of reference, on and off the field. To his family, to the fans, and to all those who loved him, I extend my most sincere condolences."

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon also paid tribute to Baresi, recalling the legendary defender's impact on him during his Serie A debut nearly three decades ago.

"On November 19, 1995, I made my Serie A debut against Milan. I was 17 years old, and on the other side was the captain of that team: Franco Baresi. For a boy my age, finding myself on the field against champions like him was something incredible. From that day on, I had an even clearer understanding of what it meant to represent football with class, leadership, and respect. Hello Franco. Rest in peace."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher described Baresi as "the greatest centre-back I ever saw."

(This is a developing story)

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