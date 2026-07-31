'Safest Pair Of Hands In The Slips': Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma React To Ajinkya Rahane's Retirement

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket has drawn heartfelt tributes from some of his closest teammates and former India stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 38-year-old called time on his international career on Thursday, July 30, bringing an end to a journey that spanned nearly 15 years.

Virat in his tribute highlighted Rahane's efforts as a fielder and called him the safest pair of hands in the slips and his favourite Test batting partner.

Rohit, with whom Rahane spent majority of his growing-up years in cricket, recalled their time they spent together sharing dressing room. Rohit also highlighted Rahane's commitment and professionalism.

Some of the other Indian cricketers who have wished Rahane well are Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh.

Pathan thanked Rahane for his contribution as captain of the Indian Test team during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1.

Yuvraj on his part called Rahane one of the finest from this generation to represent the country.

Rahane leaves international cricket after representing India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He amassed over 8,400 runs with 15 centuries across the three formats. He played international cricket for 15 years, having made his debut for India in a T20I match against England on August 31, 2011.

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