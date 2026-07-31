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Iran's IRGC Claims Two US-Backed Tankers Struck In Hormuz, Declares Strait Closed

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said ships will now require coordination with its navy to transit the strategic chokepoint.

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Iran's IRGC Claims Two US-Backed Tankers Struck In Hormuz, Declares Strait Closed
IRGC claims tanker strike, says Hormuz transit now requires its approval
(Image: AI generated/NDTV Profit)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that two US-backed tankers were struck and forced to halt while attempting to transit what it described as an "unsafe and illegal route" through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.

The IRGC alleged that four other tankers subsequently altered course and returned to their previous positions following the incident.

In a statement carried by Press TV, the IRGC further claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and that any vessel seeking to transit the strategic waterway would require coordination with the IRGC Navy. The assertion directly contradicts earlier statements from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which has maintained that maritime traffic continues through the region.

ALSO READ: Yemen's Houthis, Iraqi Militias Join Hands For Attack On Saudi Arabia: Report

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from CENTCOM, US authorities, or international shipping agencies regarding the reported incident or the alleged closure of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, handling roughly a fifth of global seaborne crude shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the chokepoint is closely watched by energy markets.

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