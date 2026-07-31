Dixon Tech Shares Slump 4% As Profit Sans Other Income Plunges 40%

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. fell as much as 4% on Friday after the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company reported June-quarter earnings that were flattered by a sharp jump in one-time other income, while its core operating performance weakened.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 663 crore for the quarter ended June, nearly three times the Rs 225 crore posted a year ago. However, the surge was largely driven by a spike in other income, which jumped to Rs 528 crore from Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon Technologies shares closed 4.09% lower at Rs 13,751 on the NSE on Friday after investors reacted to weak core earnings, despite headline profit being boosted by a one-time surge in other income

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Excluding the one-time gain, Dixon's adjusted profit stood at around Rs 135 crore, down 40% from the corresponding quarter last year, indicating pressure on the company's underlying earnings.

Revenue from operations rose 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 15,548 crore, compared with Rs 12,836 crore a year earlier, supported by continued demand across its electronics manufacturing services business.

Operating performance, however, softened during the quarter. EBITDA declined 4.1% to Rs 463 crore from Rs 483 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 3.0% from 3.8%, reflecting pressure on profitability.

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Separately, the company's board approved the re-appointment of Atul Lall as Managing Director for a further five-year term, subject to shareholders' approval.

Dixon Technologies Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit stood at Rs 663 crore versus Rs 225 crore

Revenue up 21.1% to Rs 15,548 crore from Rs 12,836 crore

Ebitda down 4.1% to Rs 463 crore from Rs 483 crore

Margin down 80 basis points to 3% from 3.8%

Other income rose to Rs 528 crore from Rs 2 crore

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