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Urban Company Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 44% But Firm Slips Into Net Loss

Urban Company's Q1FY27 revenue rose 43.9% year-on-year to Rs 528 crore, but increased spending on growth initiatives pushed the company to a Rs 92 crore net loss and a wider EBITDA loss.

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Urban Company Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 44% But Firm Slips Into Net Loss
Urban Company posted a Rs 92 crore Q1FY27 loss despite 44% revenue growth as investments in InstaHelp, AI and expansion weighed on profitability.
(Photo: Company website)

Urban Company Ltd. reported a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), as higher investments in growth initiatives weighed on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 43.9% year-on-year to Rs 528 crore, up from Rs 367 crore a year ago, supported by strong demand for home services across India and international markets.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 92.7 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period, as operating expenses increased.

(This is a developing story)

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