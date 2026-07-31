Urban Company Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 44% But Firm Slips Into Net Loss

Urban Company Ltd. reported a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), as higher investments in growth initiatives weighed on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 43.9% year-on-year to Rs 528 crore, up from Rs 367 crore a year ago, supported by strong demand for home services across India and international markets.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 92.7 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period, as operating expenses increased.

(This is a developing story)

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