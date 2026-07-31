ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 27%, Misses Estimates; Revenue Declines

- ITC Ltd's Q1 net profit fell 27% year-on-year to Rs 3,579 crore
- Revenue from operations dropped 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore
- EBITDA declined 27.9% to Rs4,514 crore in Q1 FY 2027
ITC Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 plunged 27% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The FMCG major posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,579 crore, compared to Rs 4,911 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 4,368 crore.
Revenue from operations slipped 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year; below analysts' estimates of Rs 18,630 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slumped 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore in the year-ago period, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 5,356 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 500 basis points to 26.7% from 31.7% year-on-year.
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Notably, cigarette revenue soared 81% to Rs 15,383 crore, while agri business topline toppled 17% to Rs 8,082 crore. The Fast Moving Consumer Goods revenue climbed by 53% to Rs 21,866 crore.
Operationally, the cigarette business felt some pressure, as earnings before interest and taxes sank 35% to Rs 3,341 crore year-on-year. EBIT for the agri business also took a hit and slipped 18% to Rs 354 crore.
ITC Q1 FY27 (YoY)
- Net profit down 27.1% to Rs 3,579 crore from Rs 4,911 crore (versus estimate of Rs 4,368 crore)
- Revenue down 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore (versus estimate of Rs 18,630 crore)
- Ebitda down 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore (versus estimate of Rs 5,356 crore)
- Margin down 500 basis points to 26.7% from 31.7% (versus estimate of 28.7%)
ITC Share Price
ITC's stock ended 1.42% lower at Rs 281 apiece on the NSE on the last trading day of July. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.
The share price has fallen 30.27% year-to-date and 31.79% in the last 12 months.
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