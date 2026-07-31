ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 27%, Misses Estimates; Revenue Declines

ITC Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 plunged 27% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The FMCG major posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,579 crore, compared to Rs 4,911 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 4,368 crore.

Revenue from operations slipped 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year; below analysts' estimates of Rs 18,630 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slumped 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore in the year-ago period, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 5,356 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 500 basis points to 26.7% from 31.7% year-on-year.

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Notably, cigarette revenue soared 81% to Rs 15,383 crore, while agri business topline toppled 17% to Rs 8,082 crore. The Fast Moving Consumer Goods revenue climbed by 53% to Rs 21,866 crore.

Operationally, the cigarette business felt some pressure, as earnings before interest and taxes sank 35% to Rs 3,341 crore year-on-year. EBIT for the agri business also took a hit and slipped 18% to Rs 354 crore.

ITC Q1 FY27 (YoY)

Net profit down 27.1% to Rs 3,579 crore from Rs 4,911 crore (versus estimate of Rs 4,368 crore)

Revenue down 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore (versus estimate of Rs 18,630 crore)

Ebitda down 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore (versus estimate of Rs 5,356 crore)

Margin down 500 basis points to 26.7% from 31.7% (versus estimate of 28.7%)

ITC Share Price

ITC's stock ended 1.42% lower at Rs 281 apiece on the NSE on the last trading day of July. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

The share price has fallen 30.27% year-to-date and 31.79% in the last 12 months.

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