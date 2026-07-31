Delhi Premier League 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

The third edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) begins on Friday, July 31, with Central Delhi Kings taking on Purani Dilli 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The month-long T20 tournament will feature eight teams battling for the title in 44 matches before the final on August 30.

Organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will run until the final on Aug. 30, 2026, bringing together international stars, Indian Premier League stalwarts and emerging local talent.

Delhi Premier League 2026: Quick Facts

Start Date: July 31, 2026

Final: August 30, 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Teams: 8

Matches: 44 (40 league + 4 playoffs)

Live Streaming: FanCode, JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Delhi Premier League 2026 Format

The men's competition features eight franchise teams playing 40 league matches leading into four play-off games. Following the league phase, the top two sides will meet in Qualifier 1 on Aug. 26, while the third and fourth-placed sides clash in the Eliminator on the same day.

The winner of the Eliminator will battle the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Aug. 28 for the final remaining spot in the title match on Aug. 30. All matches throughout the tournament are scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Defending champions West Delhi Lions, who clinched the 2025 title by defeating Central Delhi Kings, return to defend their crown alongside inaugural 2024 winners East Delhi Riders. The eight men's franchises have assembled balanced squads featuring high-profile names. Fans will be watching players including Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat and Yash Dhull, who add IPL and domestic experience to the competition.

Delhi Premier League 2026: Live Telecast

The live telecast of Delhi Premier League 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Delhi Premier League 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of Delhi Premier League 2026 on the apps and websites of FanCode and JioHotstar.

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Delhi Premier League 2026: Teams

Central Delhi Kings

East Delhi Riders

New Delhi Tigers

North Delhi Strikers

Outer Delhi Warriors

Purani Dilli 6

South Delhi Superstarz

West Delhi Lions

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Delhi Premier League 2026: Full List Of Fixtures

Date Match Time July 31 Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 9 p.m. Aug. 1 South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers 7 p.m. Aug. 2 Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers 7 p.m. Aug. 3 West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 1 p.m. Aug. 3 Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers 7 p.m. Aug. 4 New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions 7 p.m. Aug. 5 Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers 7 p.m. Aug. 6 South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 7 p.m. Aug. 7 East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers 7 p.m. Aug. 8 Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors 7 p.m. Aug. 9 North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings 7 p.m. Aug. 10 West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors 7 p.m. Aug. 11 Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers 7 p.m. Aug. 12 East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz 7 p.m. Aug. 13 Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 7 p.m. Aug. 15 New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz 7 p.m. Aug. 16 North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 Outer Delhi Warriors vs Purani Dilli 6 7 p.m. Aug. 17 New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz 7 p.m. Aug. 18 Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings 7 p.m. Aug. 19 North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions 7 p.m. Aug. 21 Outer Delhi Warriors vs East Delhi Riders 7 p.m. Aug. 22 Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions 7 p.m. Aug. 23 North Delhi Strikers vs Outer Delhi Warriors 7 p.m. Aug. 24 South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers 7 p.m. Aug. 25 Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders 7 p.m. Aug. 26 Qualifier 1 (TBD vs TBD) 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 Eliminator (TBD vs TBD) 7 p.m. Aug. 28 Qualifier 2 (TBD vs TBD) 7 p.m. Aug. 30 Final (TBD vs TBD) 8 p.m.

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Delhi Premier League 2026: Squads

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull (c), Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Prathmesh Singh, Samarth Singh, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Keshav Dabas, Jonty Sidhu, Jasvir Sehrawat, Divij Mehra, Ojasdeep Singh, Rahul Rakesh Yadav, Vansh Bedi (wk), Siddharth Joon (wk), Tejas Baroka, Arun Pundir, Gavnish Khurana, Money Grewal, Vedant Sehwag, Yatish Singh, Aryaveer Kohli, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Jai Sharma, Kuldip Yadav

East Delhi Riders: Mayank Rawat (c), Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Sujal Singh, Vaibhav Baisla, Tanmay Chaudhary, Aradhya Chawla, Uday Chawla, Sunny Rawal, Ankit Kumar, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Rounak Waghela, Rohan Parchanda, Suryakant Chauhan, Harsh Bhardwaj, Vansh Jetly (wk), Yashwardhan Oberai (wk), Suryansh Raina (wk), Vansh Mehra (wk), Ashish Meena, Rohit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Delhi Tigers: Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Tanuj Pawar, Ayush Tanwar, Dev Chaudhary, Rahul Chaudhary, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Parth Kr Bali, Pradyuman Sanan, Atulya Pandey, Hritik Shokeen, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Aaryan Sharma, Aditya Paweriya, Revaant Rakyan, Shivam Gupta (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Keshav R Singh (wk), Prince Yadav, Varun Vanjani, Laxman, Dhruv Bindra, Rishabh Sharma, Saurabh Gupta

North Delhi Strikers: Sarthak Ranjan (c), Yash Bhatia, Saurabh Deswal, Mayank Dagar, Aayush Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Arnav Bugga, Yash Dabas, Arjun Rapria, Vikas Dixit, Prikshit Sehrawat, Bharat Sindhwani, Kirit Kaushik, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Kaushal Suman (wk), Anant Jain (wk), Gaurav Sabharwal (wk), Harshit Rana, Akhil Chaudhary, Ajay Yadav, Nikhil Kumar, Parnit Tiwari

Outer Delhi Warriors: Siddhant Sharma (c), Mohit Panwar, Yajas Sharma, Aryan Rana, Akshay Saini, Garvit Grover, Shivam Bhan, Shivam Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Priyansh Arya, Rushal Saini, Aman Chaudhary, Anant S Sareen, Dhanya Nakra, Saksham Gahlot, Aditya Yadav, Monu Shukla, Pratham Saluja, Rishab Drall, Sammar Kohar, Dhruv Singh (wk), Deepanshu Phore (wk), Navdeep Saini, Shaurya Malik, Aditya Sharma

Purani Dilli 6: Anuj Rawat (c) (wk), Aditya Malhotra, Rohan Rathi, Aryan Gaur, Mohak Kumar, Digvesh Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Dev Lakra, Samarth Seth, Prince Mishra, Yug Gupta, Kabir Sachdeva, Rohan Rana, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Verma, Arjun Rexwal, Vanam Aggarwal, Yash Kumar, Harshvardhan Phogat, Ashwini Chillar (wk), Udhav Mohan, Gaurav Saroha, Rajneesh Dadar, Ajay Ahlawat

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni (c), Roshan Bishwakarma, Sanat Sangwan, Raghav Agarwal, Tushar Duggal, Sumit Kumar, Ekansh Dobal, Deepanshu Gulia, Pranshu Vijayran, Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Yamit Sehrawat, Sumit Mathur, Anmol Sharma, Adviteeya Sinha, Ankur Kaushik, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Ankit Dabas, Kartik Yadav, Tejasvi Singh (wk), Karan Garg (wk), Anshuman Hooda, Aman Bharti, Divansh Rawat, RJ Sharma

West Delhi Lions: Nitish Rana (c), Shubham Dubey, Hiten Dalal, Jitesh Singh, Aaryavir Sehwag, Ayush Doseja, Ravneet Tanwar, Bhanu Yadav, Ajay Rana, Mayank Gusain, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Tishant Dabla, Aarav Garg, Dhruv Kumar Chumbak, Khushhal Yadav, Sombir Sheokand, Krish Yadav (wk), Vikas Rana (wk), Yash Bansal (wk), Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manan Bhardwaj, Anirudh Chowdhary, Avinash Singh Manhas, Rudra Dev Yadav

With eight competitive franchises, several IPL stars and all matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Premier League 2026 promises another exciting season of domestic T20 cricket. Fans can follow every match live on Star Sports, FanCode and JioHotstar throughout the month.

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