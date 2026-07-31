Cabinet Clears Rs 84,000-Crore Scheme For Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved 'Samudra Manthan', a Rs 84,084-crore National Offshore Exploration Scheme aimed at accelerating oil and gas exploration in India's offshore basins and reducing dependence on energy imports.

The Central Sector Scheme, to be implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas through FY2030-31, seeks to strengthen domestic exploration, expand production capabilities and build an integrated offshore energy ecosystem, according to an official government statement.

According to a government press release, the approval follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2025 call for a modern-day 'Samudra Manthan' to unlock India's offshore energy potential.

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"The Scheme translates the Prime Minister's vision of unlocking India's vast offshore energy potential and marks a landmark step towards strengthening India's energy security, accelerating domestic exploration and production, promoting technological leadership, and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat," the government said.

The programme includes large-scale seismic data acquisition and interpretation, accelerated deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory drilling, scientific drilling in frontier basins, development of shared offshore production and evacuation infrastructure, and creation of an integrated Oil & Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone.

It also provides for digital programme management, capacity building, technology adoption, stakeholder engagement and international outreach to support offshore exploration and production, according to the Cabinet decision.

The government expects the initiative to help add more than 600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) to hydrocarbon reserves, increase domestic oil and gas output, generate employment and encourage investments across the exploration and production value chain.

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Officials also said the scheme would support indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives while fostering a globally competitive offshore technology and services ecosystem.

The Cabinet noted that the scheme builds on upstream sector reforms undertaken over the past decade, including wider access to offshore acreage for exploration, modernisation of the legislative and contractual framework, and strengthening of the National Data Repository.

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