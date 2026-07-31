From Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 To Gehraiyaan, Train To Busan: Here's What To Watch For Free

Looking for something to watch this weekend? This list has a little bit of everything — crime dramas, romance, action, comedy and even zombie horror — all available to stream for free, with no subscription required.

Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2

The crime drama returns with its second season, picking up three months after the events of Season 1. Bobby Manocha is trying to rebuild his life and protect his family while the search for is his brother Bunty continues. However, fresh rivalries and unexpected twists threaten to derail everything.

Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer, Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, Avinash Mishra and Asheema Vardhan.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

Kaptaan

This action-packed crime series follows SSP Samar, who stages the escape of a notorious criminal to expose a child trafficking racket before launching a larger mission to clean up the corruption-ridden town of Jwalabad. As gang wars intensify and political rivalries grow, Samar races against time to restore order.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series features Saqib Saleem, Anjumm Shharma, Siddharth Nigam, Varun Badola, Vikram Kochhar, Kavita Kaushik, Aarif Zakaria and Poojaa Gor.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra's relationship drama centres on Alisha Khanna, a yoga instructor trapped in an unhappy relationship while struggling with unresolved emotional trauma. Her life changes when she develops a complicated relationship with her cousin's fiancé, leading to choices that alter everyone's lives.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Dhairya Karwa and Kanika Dang.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Blending romance, science fiction and comedy, the film follows Aryan, an engineer who falls in love with Sifra during a work trip to the United States, only to discover that she is not an ordinary woman. The revelation turns his dream romance into an unexpected journey.

Directed by Aradhana Sah, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

First Copy Season 2

Season 2 continues Arif's journey after his return from prison. A confrontation with Mahesh Kumar inside jail sets off a chain of events that threatens his future while drawing him back into dangerous conflicts.

Directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the series stars Munawar Faruqui, Ashi Singh, Saqib Ayub, Raza Murad, Saanand Verma, Gulshan Grover and Mast Ali.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

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6. Batla House

Inspired by real events, Batla House follows DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as he faces intense public scrutiny after a controversial anti-terror operation in Delhi. Battling post-traumatic stress and political pressure, he fights to prove that the encounter was genuine.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Ravi Kishan and Sonam Arora.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

7. Train To Busan

One of the most acclaimed zombie films ever made, Train To Busan follows a father and daughter travelling to Busan when a deadly virus rapidly turns passengers into zombies. Trapped inside a speeding train, the survivors must fight for their lives while making impossible choices.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the Korean blockbuster stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Kim Eui-sung and Choi Woo-shik.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai To Batman: Caped Crusader — Here's What To Watch

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