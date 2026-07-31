Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu And Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: Balan: The Boy, Rao Bahadur And More

This weekend's South Indian OTT lineup has something for every viewer, with new Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films spanning thrillers, romance, family dramas and crime mysteries. Here's everything arriving across Netflix, ZEE5, Aha, Prime Video and Sun NXT.

Rao Bahadur (Netflix)

Set against the backdrop of a fading royal household, this Telugu psychological period drama stars Satyadev Kancharana as an ageing aristocrat obsessed with uncovering the truth behind his younger son's death. His search reveals long-hidden family secrets that threaten his legacy.

Streaming from July 31

Gatta Kusthi 2 (Netflix)

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi return in the sports comedy sequel as Veera and Keerthi navigate parenting while balancing wrestling, family responsibilities and changing gender roles, leading to plenty of emotional and humorous moments.

Streaming from July 31

Deewana (Aha)

Featuring Harshith Reddy and debutant Smeha Manimegalai, this Telugu romantic drama follows a young man dealing with one-sided love, heartbreak and self-discovery.

Streaming from July 31

Objection My Lord (ZEE5)

Prakash Raj leads this Telugu courtroom thriller centred on a high-profile legal battle where every witness, argument and objection brings new twists to the case.

Streaming from July 31

Nooru Saami (ZEE5)

Directed by Sasi, this Tamil emotional drama starring Vijay Antony explores the powerful relationship between a mother and her son through a story inspired by real-life events.

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Streaming from July 31

Love Oh Love (Prime Video)

This Tamil romantic comedy follows a corporate employee whose relationship gradually turns into a financial nightmare as love and material expectations collide.

Streaming from July 31

Bhuvanam Gaganam (ZEE5)

This Kannada romantic drama intertwines two emotional love stories that eventually meet during a journey to Kanyakumari, exploring relationships, acceptance and hope.

Streaming from July 31

Paithalattam (Sun NXT)

A Malayalam crime mystery in which a family conflict spirals into murder, forcing everyone involved to confront hidden truths and long-buried secrets.

Streaming from July 31

Balan: The Boy (ZEE5)

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, this mystery drama follows a teenage boy searching for his missing mother while uncovering painful family secrets. Tovino Thomas plays a key supporting role.

Streaming from July 31

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