Rs 36,441 Crore For Sports: Cabinet Approves Massive 8x Boost To Khelo India

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a revamped Khelo India Scheme and an enhanced Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme with a combined outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31, in what the government described as India's most ambitious sports development programme since Independence.

The expanded programme is aimed at strengthening India's sporting ecosystem from the grassroots to the elite level while supporting the country's long-term ambitions, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The approved allocation budget is nearly eight times larger than the previous Khelo India Scheme, underscoring the government's push to make sports a key pillar of youth development and nation-building.

The revamped scheme seeks to create a structured pathway for young and talented athletes, ensuring that they get identified and nurtured irrespective of geography or economic background.

Aligned with the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme integrates sports with education, fitness, technology and high-performance training.

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A key feature of the scheme is the creation of a comprehensive athlete development pathway that supports sportspersons from talent identification and scientific training to international competition and Olympic preparation.

To strengthen sports infrastructure nationwide, the government will expand an integrated network comprising National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India Centres of Excellence (KICoEs), Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centres, Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Khelo India Centres (KICs) and Youth Sports Companies (YSCs) of the Armed Forces.

The Cabinet has also approved the two new initiatives, Khelo India Feeder Schools (KIFS) and Khelo India Utkrishta Vidyalayas (KIUV), to integrate sports with mainstream education and identify sporting talent at an early stage.

According to the release, the scheme introduces a new category of Emerging Khelo India Athletes (E-KIAs) alongside the existing Khelo India Athletes programme. The move is expected to expand India's structured athlete development ecosystem by nearly ten-fold, bringing thousands more young athletes under professional coaching, scientific support and long-term mentoring.

The government will also strengthen talent identification through dedicated committees, zonal bodies, talent scouts and high-performance managers, while creating a progression pathway from grassroots competitions to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The revamped programme will also place greater emphasis on domestic competitions by supporting school, university, regional and sport-specific leagues, alongside national championships, to provide athletes with regular competitive exposure.

And special focus will be given to women athletes, para-athletes and indigenous sports, while the scheme also provides support for hosting the National Games and major international sporting events in India.

The Cabinet also approved a strengthened Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme for 2026-31. The scheme will fund coaching, sports science, modern equipment, international exposure, foreign experts and participation in global competitions, while also promoting India's indigenous sports internationally.

The government said the revamped Khelo India Scheme is intended to build a stronger sporting culture, improve athlete development and position India among the world's leading sporting nations as part of its 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

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