Cabinet Greenlights Rs 3.15-Lakh-Crore Outlay To Continue PM-KISAN Until 2031

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for another five years with a total financial outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore.

The decision ensures that eligible farmer families will continue receiving Rs 6,000 annually through the direct benefit transfer system from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The approval, given by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extends one of the government's flagship farmer welfare programmes, which has been in operation since February 2019.

Farmers To Continue Receiving Rs 6,000 Per Year

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments. The money is transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts using Aadhaar-based authentication and digital verification, reducing delays and leakages.

The government said the extension aims to help farmers invest in agricultural activities such as buying seeds, fertilisers, irrigation equipment and farm machinery while reducing their dependence on informal sources of credit.

Over Rs 4.47 Lakh Crore Already Transferred

Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has transferred more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore directly into farmers' bank accounts through 23 instalments.

Under the latest 23rd instalment, over 9.49 crore farmers received a combined Rs 18,984 crore. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government also disbursed more than Rs 1.71 lakh crore under the scheme to support farmers during the crisis.

The government added that women farmers have received over Rs 1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN so far, with nearly one in every four beneficiaries being a woman farmer.

Also Read: Modi To Transfer PM-KISAN Instalment Worth Rs 18,880 Crore to 9.44 Crore Farmers On June 20

Evaluation Shows Positive Impact

According to an evaluation by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) under NITI Aayog, the scheme has had a positive impact on agricultural investment and farm incomes.

The study found that more than 92% of beneficiaries used the financial assistance for farming-related activities, while around 85% reported higher agricultural income and reduced dependence on informal borrowing.

The government also noted that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the area under foodgrain cultivation increased by about 9.65%, productivity rose by 10.53%, and overall foodgrain production grew by 21.18%.

Focus On Digital Transfers And Rural Economy

The government said PM-KISAN has become a key example of the use of Digital India initiatives, with Aadhaar authentication, digital beneficiary verification and DBT ensuring transparent and timely transfers.

With the fresh approval, the scheme will continue until 2030-31, supporting crores of farmer families by providing assured income support, encouraging farm investment and strengthening the rural economy.

The government said the continuation of PM-KISAN aligns with its broader goal of improving farmers' incomes and supporting India's vision of becoming a developed nation.

Also Read: PM-KISAN: Over 1.30 Lakh Mizoram Farmers Receive Rs 38 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.