Modi To Transfer PM-KISAN Instalment Worth Rs 18,880 Crore to 9.44 Crore Farmers On June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 20 transfer the 23rd instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme from West Bengal, disbursing Rs 18,880 crore directly to over 9.44 crore farmer beneficiaries across the country.

The transfer will take place during his visit to Tarakeswar in Hooghly district of the eastern state.

In West Bengal alone, more than 45.35 lakh farmers will receive instalments totalling approximately Rs 907 crore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

With this, the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state will cross Rs 15,055 crore, while the national total since the scheme's launch in 2019 will surpass Rs 4.46 lakh crore, he said in a statement.

Chouhan said the funds would be routed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), "strengthening the income security of small and marginal farmers".

Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, with a combined outlay of approximately Rs 12,200 crore, he said in a statement.

The government aims to extend crop insurance coverage to about 1.10 crore farmers across 30 lakh hectares during 2026-27, covering crops valued at around Rs 28,140 crore.

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Under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Prime Minister will launch an Agri-Tech platform in the state, offering an integrated interface for fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, DBT services, and MSP-based government procurement.

Modi will launch the National Natural Farming Mission, under which 346 natural farming clusters spanning 17,300 hectares will be set up in West Bengal during 2026-27. The initiative is expected to benefit 43,250 farmers through bio-based inputs, training, and market linkages, supported by bio-resource centres and 'Krishi Sakhis'.

He will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana in the districts of Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jhargram — targeting improved agricultural productivity, crop diversification, and post-harvest infrastructure including storage and processing facilities.

Modi will inaugurate 49 road projects worth over Rs 213 crore under PMGSY-III, covering more than 315 kilometres. The roads are intended to improve rural connectivity, help farmers reach markets, and ease access to education and healthcare for residents in remote areas.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar will also be present at the event.

More than one crore farmers are expected to connect to the main event via video conferencing from across the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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