Saregama Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 40% YoY, Revenue Surges 27% To Rs 264 Crore

Music recording company Saregama India Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 40.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 51.6 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 36.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue, or topline, increased 27.5% annually to Rs 264 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 207 crore a year ago.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 93.3 crore, up 68.8% from Rs 55.3 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 35.4% in Q1FY27 from 26.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson, Saregama India, said, “We have started the new financial year on a strong note, delivering healthy financial performance while continuing to strengthen our Entertainment Flywheel.

Business Highlights

Saregama's music business remained the key growth driver during the quarter, with revenue rising 39% YoY to Rs 230.6 crore. Music EBITDA increased 36% to Rs 139.8 crore, while net margin from the segment grew 31% to Rs 99.6 crore.

The company's live events business posted strong growth, with revenue surging 214% YoY to Rs 16 crore, driven by its multi-format strategy spanning concerts, music festivals, devotional events, experiential events and stand-up comedy.

The video business, which includes films, television and digital content, reported a decline in revenue as the company shifted its strategy away from in-house film production towards investments in Bhansali Productions.

During the quarter, Saregama released more than 750 film and non-film tracks across multiple languages, including Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

These releases generated over 250 million streams and views across Spotify and YouTube.

Notably, the Company added 33 artistes in Q1FY27, taking the total roster to 309 artistes with an aggregate digital reach of over 440 million.

“Our integrated ecosystem across music, video, live events and artiste management enables us to maximise the value of our intellectual property and positions us well for sustainable long-term growth,” Jain added.

Saregama India Ltd. is one of India's oldest music and entertainment companies and a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the company owns one of the country's largest music catalogues and operates across music publishing, film and television content, digital entertainment, live events and artist management.

It is also known for its Carvaan digital music player and Yoodlee Films production studio.

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