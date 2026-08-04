Stock Market Crash Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Near $84 A Barrel

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The GIFT NIfty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,630. On Monday, Indian benchmark indices ended higher, led by the gains in FMCG and IT stocks. The Sensex advanced 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to close at 78,639.03, while the Nifty 50 gained 390.70 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 24,774.30.

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japan and South Korea declining as investors assessed the latest developments between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump warned Tehran that it had a final opportunity to reach an agreement.

South Korea's Kospi fell 2.12% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.10%. Australia's ASX 200 bucked the trend, rising 0.70%.

Oil prices stabilised after falling sharply in the previous session as traders weighed the possibility of more shipping returning to the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude traded around $84 a barrel after losing nearly 5% on Monday, its steepest decline in a week. West Texas Intermediate held near $81 a barrel.

Trump said he expected the Strait of Hormuz to reopen fully and indicated that shipping through the waterway could resume as soon as Tuesday. He also described his latest offer to Tehran as its "last chance" to reach an agreement.

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, without providing details about the negotiations or identifying the parties involved in the discussions.

Iran, however, denied that it was holding talks with Washington. Tehran said separate discussions with Oman aimed at increasing vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz were progressing.

Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said on state television that Washington needed to "take the first step and change its behavior", highlighting the differences that remain between the two sides.

Investors are expected to continue tracking developments around the Strait of Hormuz, with any progress towards restoring shipping flows likely to influence crude prices and sentiment across Asian markets.