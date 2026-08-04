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UPL Delivers Seventh Straight Quarter Of Growth, But Systematix Remains Cautious — Check Revised Target Price

UPL's Q1 revenue growth was supported by disciplined pricing actions, favorable currency movements and growth across segments, while profitability improved on the back of contribution margin expansion, better product mix and lower finance costs, adds the brokerage.

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UPL Delivers Seventh Straight Quarter Of Growth, But Systematix Remains Cautious — Check Revised Target Price
UPL's revenue increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 10,180 crore, broadly in line with Systematix' estimate of Rs 10,140 crore, driven by 3% pricing growth and favourable currency movements, partly offset by a 3% decline in volumes.
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UPL Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

According to the brokerage firm Systematix, UPL Ltd. delivered a resilient start to FY27, with earnings broadly in line with expectations and continued improvement in profitability despite a challenging operating environment.

However, near-term growth remains constrained by weather-related volume pressures, uncertain global demand and geopolitical risks. 

Systematix maintains its Hold rating with updated price target of Rs 670 implying 5.7x FY28E Ebitda.

UPL Result highlights:

Revenue increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 10,180 crore, broadly in line with brokerage's estimate of Rs 10,140 crore, driven by 3% pricing growth and favourable currency movements, partly offset by a 3% decline in volumes. Ebitda increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 1,450 crore, 5% above our estimate of Rs 1,420 crore.

The company reported a PAT of Rs 10 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 90 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by Ebitda growth, lower net finance costs and favourable net exchange differences.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Upl Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Glenmark Pharma's India-US Growth Story Intact, Says Motilal Oswal, Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price

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