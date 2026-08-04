Riteish Deshmukh On Lock Upp: 'Every Contestant Is Different', Reflects On Co-Hosting With Farah Khan

With Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa entering its final week, actor Riteish Deshmukh has opened up about what it takes to host the Netflix reality show.

Riteish said Lock Upp is unlike other reality shows because the hosts are involved in the game every day. "In Lock Upp, we are interacting with the contestants on a daily basis. Usually, on the other shows, the whole week is done, and then you review the entire week, but here you interact with them as it unfolds," he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

He added that contestants go through emotional challenges throughout the competition and often reveal deeply personal secrets. "It requires a lot of sensitivity to understand them. It is a very tough game; it is not easy. They are challenged at an emotional level every day," Riteish said.

Riteish On Co-Hosting

The actor also explained that hosting is about more than just calling out contestants. "A lot of players think they are done and do not want to do it again, so it is also about how you prep them up and motivate… so it is not just about yelling at them as a judge," he said.

Talking about working alongside Farah Khan, Riteish said they have different personalities but a similar mindset. "I think Farah and I are different from each other and also similar in many ways," he said, adding that both try to understand the contestants before reacting to any situation.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey And Boman Irani's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Reel Crosses 100 Million Views — Watch

He also stressed that every contestant needs a different approach. "Yes, there are certain things that need to be told, and one strictly adheres to that, but primarily one has to understand the contestant, and each one of them is different. I cannot deal with everyone the same way. So Farah and me do our best to do that," he said.

Finale Week

With the competition entering its final stretch, Harshad Chopda has already secured the first finalist spot. Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra and Varun Yadav remain in the race for the trophy. The season is reported to have 37 episodes, with the final batch streaming this week.

ALSO READ: 'I Couldn't Lift My Leg': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Extent Of Injury During Mysaa Shoot

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.