'I Couldn't Lift My Leg': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Extent Of Injury During Mysaa Shoot

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed concerns about her health after reports of an injury during the shooting of her upcoming film Mysaa. Taking to Instagram, the actor explained why she had been away from social media and reassured fans that she is recovering steadily despite the setback.

Alongside a series of photos from her recovery period, Rashmika shared glimpses of her time at home, including selfies, puzzle sessions, desserts, moments with her pet dogs and gifts she received from well-wishers.

Rashmika Opens Up About Her Hip Injury

In her Instagram note, Rashmika revealed that the injury occurred during a dance sequence for Mysaa. She explained that one of the tendons in her right hip had completely detached, making it difficult for her to lift her leg until it heals properly.

The actor also admitted that this was her third injury in a short span and said the experience had made her realise the importance of taking better care of her body.

Describing the project, Rashmika wrote that Mysaa is "the most aggressive film" she has worked on so far. Despite the pain, she assured fans that the injury is manageable and that she remains optimistic about her recovery.

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Recovery, Rest And A Forced Break

Rashmika shared that her doctors have advised her to take complete rest, preventing her from following her usual workout routine. She joked that staying away from exercise has turned her into a "dessert monster" as she spends her recovery period solving puzzles and relaxing at home.

The actor added that although the injury has temporarily slowed her down, she believes the unexpected break has given her time to recover both physically and mentally.

About Mysaa

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The emotional action thriller is set in tribal regions and marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film.

According to the makers, the film also features India's first female-led underwater fight sequence. The project's first look was unveiled in July 2025, showcasing Rashmika in an intense action avatar. Mysaa is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026, while the official release date and teaser are yet to be announced.

Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. According to the film's reported box office figures, it has earned more than Rs 140 crore worldwide.

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