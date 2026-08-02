Actor Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Tendon Injury During Shoot, Advised Six Weeks' Rest: Report

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a hip injury while filming one of her upcoming movies and has been advised to take six weeks off for rest and rehabilitation.

The injury reportedly occurred while the actress was performing a dance sequence for either Ranabaali or Mysaa. According to multiple reports, she sustained a complete hip tendon detachment, following which filming was halted and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Doctors have reportedly recommended complete rest, followed by a carefully monitored rehabilitation programme. Reports also suggest specialists described the injury as uncommon in the film industry, saying it is more frequently seen in athletes because of the level of physical stress required to cause such damage.

The reported setback comes at a time when Rashmika is balancing multiple high-profile projects. If the reports are accurate, her recovery period could temporarily delay portions of her shooting schedule as well as other professional commitments. There has been no official statement from the actress or her team yet.

Upcoming Films

One of her upcoming releases is Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Rashmika and is set during the British Raj, drawing inspiration from historical events. Arnold Vosloo is also part of the cast, and the film is slated to hit theatres on September 11, 2026.

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She is also leading Mysaa, an action thriller directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and backed by Unformula Films. The film is set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community and features Rashmika in a powerful role as a Gond woman. She had recently resumed filming for the project after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika's latest release was Cocktail 2, the romantic comedy directed by Homi Adajania, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film served as a spiritual successor to Cocktail (2012) and received mixed reactions from audiences.

Apart from these projects, the actress is also rumoured to feature in Allu Arjun's Raaka, although no official confirmation has been made.

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