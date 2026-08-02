House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

House of the Dragon Season 3 heads into Episode 7, where new battles and difficult choices await the rival factions after a gripping previous episode.

What Happened in Episode 6?

In Episode 6, Faceless Men, Criston Cole is killed by Alysanne Blackwood after his army is ambushed by Tully forces. Aegon, Larys and Tyland plan to escape to Essos, while Jeyne Arryn scolds Rhaena for trying to visit Baela.

At Harrenhal, Alys Rivers shows Aemond a hidden clutch of dragon eggs and asks him to rule with her. In King's Landing, Daemon, disguised as a City Watch guard, kills an attacker and humiliates Ulf. As crime rises, Rhaenyra sends Velaryon soldiers to restore order and dispatches assassins disguised as House Baratheon envoys, but Gwayne Hightower foils the plot and saves Ormund and Daeron.

Meanwhile, Hugh Hammer secretly meets Kat, who refuses to leave her family. Rhaenyra tightens the confinement of Alicent and Helaena, then offers to free them if Alicent kills Aemond after learning of Helaena's vision. Elsewhere, Corlys Velaryon is captured by Jon Roxton while sending men to King's Landing.

What To Expect In Episode 7?

The penultimate episode of the season is expected to raise the stakes as Rhaenyra's growing desperation puts Helaena in even greater danger after Alicent leaves her daughter behind. The trailer also hints at Aemond preparing for another major battle, while large armies march toward Tumbleton, setting the stage for another crucial clash in the Dance of the Dragons.

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Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood - Out Now

Episode 2: Queen's Landing - Out Now

Episode 3: Rhaenyra Triumphant - Out Now

Episode 4: Tumbleton - Out Now

Episode 5: Unbowed and Unbent - Out Now

Episode 6: Faceless Men - Out Now

Episode 7: August 2

Episode 8: August 9

Cast, Crew

Several key cast members have returned, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

When, Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the seventh episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Episode 7 Preview Here:

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