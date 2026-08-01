Zepto Completes Pre-IPO Equity Placement Ahead Of Planned Listing

Quick-commerce startup Zepto has completed a primary pre-IPO equity placement, further strengthening its balance sheet as it advances preparations for a public listing while opting to prioritise business execution over an immediate market debut.

The company said it had finalised an agreement with its major shareholders to complete the pre-IPO equity placement ahead of its planned initial public offering.

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The fresh capital will further strengthen Zepto's financial position, which already included cash reserves of Rs 5,681 crore and no debt as of March 31, 2026.

Zepto said its board and founders have received terms from public market investors for the proposed listing and acknowledged the strong interest shown by institutional investors. However, given its healthy cash position, the company has decided to prioritise operational execution instead of rushing to the public markets.

As part of the IPO process, Zepto will update its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with its latest operating performance and financial results over the coming quarters.

The company reiterated that it intends to launch its IPO within the timeline permitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under its approved Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP).

The move signals Zepto's confidence in its financial strength and business outlook at a time when India's quick-commerce sector remains highly competitive.

By securing additional capital before listing, the company aims to deepen investments in growth while entering the public markets from a position of financial stability.

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Zepto said its management remains committed to executing its long-term strategy before embarking on the next phase of its journey as a publicly listed company.

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