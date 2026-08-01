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Vodafone Idea Gets Rs 26.83 Crore DoT Notice For Alleged Spectrum Rollout Default

The violation pertains to network rollout obligations as specified under the Notice Inviting Applications 2022 (the bid document), which needs to be complied with once the spectrum is assigned.

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Vodafone Idea Gets Rs 26.83 Crore DoT Notice For Alleged Spectrum Rollout Default
Vodafone Idea said it is reviewing the notice received on Friday (July 31) and evaluating next steps.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
  • Vodafone Idea received a notice for Rs 26.83 crore in liquidated damages from Telecom Department
  • The notice alleges default in minimum rollout obligations for 2022 spectrum auction spectrum
  • Vodafone Idea is reviewing the notice and assessing the next steps to address the issue
How will the company respond to this government notice?

The Telecom Department has issued a notice to Vodafone Idea for payment of Rs 26.83 crore in liquidated damages, citing alleged default in minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under auctions of 2022, the telco said on Saturday.

The company said it is reviewing the notice received on Friday (July 31) and evaluating next steps.

On the details of the notice, issued by the Department of Telecom, Vodafone Idea (VIL) in a BSE filing said that this is for payment of "liquidated damages amounting to Rs 26.83 crore for alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under Spectrum Auction conducted in 2022".

The violation pertains to network rollout obligations as specified under the Notice Inviting Applications 2022 (the bid document), which needs to be complied with once the spectrum is assigned.

Vodafone Idea, however, said there is no financial or other impact on operations.

"The company is reviewing the notice and evaluating the next steps in this matter," the filing added.

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea Rs 200 Recharge: OTT, Data & More — Here's What You Get In New Vi Plan

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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