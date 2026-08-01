The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16: Christopher Nolan's Epic Continues Steady Run In Third Weekend, Mints This Amount

Christopher Nolan's epic historical drama continues its theatrical journey with a steady performance during its third weekend in India. The film remains a strong draw for cinema-goers, particularly in premium formats, while maintaining healthy occupancy despite a significant reduction in screen count.

Its consistent run has helped it sustain momentum well into its third week.

The Odyssey Day 16 Box Office Collection

According to the latest Sacnilk estimates, The Odyssey has collected Rs 2.49 crore net in India on Day 16. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 140.89 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 168.1 crore. The final Day 16 figures are yet to be reported.

Sacnilk's box office data further indicates that the film is currently playing across 723 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of 70% on its third Saturday.

Occupancy Remains Strong Across Key Cities

As per Sacnilk's tracking data, the English (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 47.89%, with morning occupancy at 37.56% and afternoon occupancy improving to 58.22%.

Among the major centres, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 88%, followed by Bengaluru with 60.5%. Kochi registered 52.0%, while Hyderabad recorded 50.5%. Pune posted 47%, Kolkata stood at 40%, Mumbai registered 34%, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 31.5%, and Ahmedabad reported 27.5% occupancy.

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Third Week Performance

Going by Sacnilk's latest figures, The Odyssey continues to maintain stable collections despite a notable drop in the number of screens. After earning Rs 90.3 crore during its opening week and Rs 44.95 crore in its second week, the film has entered its third weekend with steady audience support, contributing to its growing box office total.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan and is based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer. The film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War while facing mythical creatures, powerful gods and dangerous challenges.

The epic features a star-studded cast and has been released in premium theatrical formats across India and worldwide.

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