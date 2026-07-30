The Odyssey Row: Author Joyce Carol Oates Slams Translator Emily Wilson Over Criticism Of Nolan Film

The conversation surrounding Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has intensified after acclaimed novelist Joyce Carol Oates publicly criticised classicist and translator Emily Wilson for her harsh review of the film.

According to a PTI report, Oates argued that Wilson's criticism crossed the line in tone, even if they differed on the film's interpretation of Homer's epic.

Wilson, whose English translations of The Iliad and The Odyssey have received widespread acclaim, recently published an extensive review in the London Review of Books, where she sharply criticised Nolan's adaptation.

Oates Calls Wilson's Remarks 'Dismissive'

Oates took to X to respond to Wilson's review, saying the translator's language reflected an unnecessarily dismissive attitude. She suggested Wilson should have shown greater respect towards a filmmaker working in good faith, particularly since Nolan had publicly acknowledged drawing inspiration from her translation while developing the film.

Oates also argued that creative reinterpretations of classical literature are a natural part of storytelling and questioned why filmmakers should be discouraged from presenting their own vision of iconic characters such as Odysseus.

What Emily Wilson Said About The Odyssey

Wilson's review described Nolan's adaptation as lacking the emotional, political and psychological complexity that made Homer's original poem enduring. She criticised the screenplay, narrative structure and character development, writing that the film failed to capture the depth of Odysseus' journey.

Wilson also noted that although Nolan had previously cited her famous translation of the opening line, "Tell me about a complicated man", as an influence, she said she would not want her name associated with the screenplay and felt the film's version of Odysseus lacked the complexity of the literary character.

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Film Continues To Perform Strongly Worldwide

The debate has unfolded even as The Odyssey enjoys commercial success. The film, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, was released in theatres worldwide on June 17 and has received largely positive reviews from critics.

(With PTI inputs)

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