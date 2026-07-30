The Legend of Karna Release: Episodes, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Animated Series?

The Legend of Karna is an upcoming animated mythological series that revisits the life of Karna, one of the most layered and tragic characters from the Mahabharata.

Blending mythology with high-quality animation, the series traces the legendary warrior's journey from an overlooked child to one of the greatest archers in Indian epic history. Centred on themes of courage, identity, loyalty, and sacrifice, the show aims to present Karna's story to a new generation of viewers through an emotionally driven narrative.

The Legend of Karna Plot

The story follows Karna, the son of Kunti and the Sun God Surya, who is abandoned at birth and raised by the charioteer Adiratha and his wife Radha. Although blessed with extraordinary talent, Karna spends his life battling social prejudice because of his upbringing.

His destiny changes after displaying remarkable archery skills in a royal competition. Duryodhana recognises his abilities and crowns him the King of Anga, forming a lifelong bond of friendship and loyalty. As political rivalries intensify and hidden truths about his birth emerge, Karna finds himself caught between duty, destiny, and personal honour, making his journey one of the most emotional arcs in the Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About The Marvel Blockbuster

The Legend of Karna Cast and Crew

The animated series is created and executive produced by Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang of Graphic India, the creative team behind The Legend of Hanuman. Raj Rajeev handles voice direction and casting.

The Hindi voice cast includes Aditya Pednekar as Karna, alongside Merlyn James, Vishal Menon, Jeetendra Dasadiya, Warren D'Souza, Krutika Vispute, Nayna Palekar, Shahid Zafar, and Mayur Yadav, who lend their voices to key characters in the epic.

Release Date, Time, Episodes, Where To Watch

The Legend of Karna will premiere on Sony LIV app and website on Friday. All episodes are releasing exclusively on the OTT platform. Viewers can watch the animated mythological drama with a valid Sony LIV subscription.

ALSO READ: Heart Beat Season 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The Legend of Karna Trailer

The official trailer introduces viewers to Karna's inspiring yet heartbreaking journey, highlighting his rise from an outcast to a legendary warrior. Packed with grand visuals, intense battles, and emotional moments, the promo offers a glimpse into the scale and storytelling of the animated series.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.