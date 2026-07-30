Humanoid Robot Running On Qualcomm AI Chip 'Dies' On Stage At Computex 2026

A humanoid robot powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwing IQ10 AI platform dramatically collapsed on stage during a live demonstration at Computex 2026 in Taipei, sparking a flood of memes, mock obituaries and jokes across social media.

The incident occurred during Qualcomm's presentation of its Dragonwing IQ10 Robotics Reference Design, an AI platform built for humanoid and industrial robots.

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In the viral video, the robot is seen walking across the stage while holding a gadget before suddenly appearing to lose functionality and collapsing.

The moment drew even more attention after staff members rushed to the robot, covered it with a black cloth and carried it off the stage while the presentation continued.

The unusual response prompted social media users to joke that the robot had been given a "funeral" after its on-stage "death."

The Dragonwing IQ10 platform is designed to power advanced robotics systems, delivering up to 700 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI processing for humanoid and industrial robots.

According to The Indian Express, Qualcomm later clarified that the incident was caused by a brief communication glitch that triggered a fault in the prototype. The company said the robot executed a built-in "safe-collapse" sequence before shutting down in a controlled manner to minimise risks to people and equipment nearby.

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Qualcomm said the safety mechanisms worked as intended and that the incident would provide valuable real-world data to improve future robotics systems.

"Live demos involve risk," the company said in a statement cited by multiple publications. It added that the robot lowered itself to its knees as part of a planned safety response.

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