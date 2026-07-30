Don't Transfer Him: Harsh Goenka Backs Tukaram Munde Amid FDA Crackdown On Mumbai Hotels

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPB Group, praised the work that the Maharashtra Food And Drugs Administration (FDA) as been undertaken under the leadership of its recently appointed Commisioner Tukaram Mundhe via a post on 'X' on Thursday.

"For too long, Mumbai has believed there were two rulebooks- one for the ordinary citizen, another for the influential. If Tukaram Mundhe is proving otherwise, Maharashtra should protect officers like him," Goenka wrote.

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The Mundhe-led FDA suspended the food licences of many famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures such as Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom Ice Cream, Shalimar restaurant, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmania restaurant, and more recently, various notable sports clubs across the city.

"Nothing restores public faith faster than seeing the powerful treated like everyone else. Nothing destroys it faster than transferring the officer who made that happen. Let's hope this time it's different," he added.

Expanding its statewide crackdown on food safety, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recently issued strict new directives mandating that all school canteens, hostel kitchens, mid-day meal contractors, and Anganwadis obtain an FSSAI license to operate.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Orders FSSAI Licenses For School Canteens In Maharashtra, Bans Junk Food

Mundhe announced that the orders, issued to ensure "safe food for every child in Maharashtra", aim to build a healthy food culture among children.

Under the new rules, items with excess fat, trans fats, and high sugar content are strictly prohibited from being sold or advertised within school premises and their immediate surroundings. School principals have been tasked with the direct responsibility of implementing and enforcing these norms on campus.

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