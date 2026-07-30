August Game Releases: From 'MGS Master Collection Vol. 2' To 'Star Wars: Zero Company', Here's What To Play

The August 2026 release calendar spans fighting games, sports titles, strategy adventures and indie gems, giving players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch plenty to look forward to throughout the month.

The action begins on Aug. 3 with Anomaly President and cozy farming sim Fields of Mistria, before Beast of Reincarnation, Big Walk and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls arrive during the opening week.

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Mid-month brings several marquee launches. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam lands on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 13, alongside EA's annual sports blockbuster Madden NFL 27, which releases across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and PC.

Grave Seasons follows a day later on August 14, bringing its narrative-driven mystery to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC.

The back half of the month is where things pick up further. The Witch's Bakery releases on Aug. 20 across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and Switch, before the month wraps with a strong four-way finish on Aug. 27.

That day sees Aggelos 2 launch on nearly every major platform, alongside Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 hitting PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and Switch, A Plague Tale prequel spin-off Resonance arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and strategy title Star Wars: Zero Company rounding out the month on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

With Metal Gear Solid's classic collection getting its second volume and Star Wars venturing into tactics territory, August offers something for nearly every kind of player before September's bigger releases take over.

August Releases

Anomaly President (PC) – Aug. 3

Fields of Mistria (PC) – Aug. 3

Beast of Reincarnation (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 4

Big Walk (PS5, Switch 2, PC) – Aug. 4

Capy Castaway (PC) – Aug. 6

Doloc Town (PC) – Aug. 6

Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator (PC) – Aug. 6

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC) – Aug. 6

Montabi (Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 6

TWIRL (PC) – Aug. 10

Agent 64: Spies Never Die (PC) – Aug. 11

Royalty Free-For-All (PC) – Aug. 11

Pro Jank Footy (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Aug. 12

Duskfade (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – Aug. 13

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 13

Madden NFL 27 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – Aug. 13

Memoirium (PC) – Aug. 13

Wild Blue Skies (PC) – Aug. 13

Grave Seasons (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – Aug. 14

Feed It (PC) – Aug. 17

Twisted Tower (PC) – Aug. 18

Gallipoli (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 20

Roomballs (PC) – Aug. 20

The Witch's Bakery (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Aug. 20

Aggelos 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Aug. 27

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Aug. 27

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 27

Star Wars: Zero Company (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – Aug. 27

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