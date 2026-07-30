Another Mumbai Local Shocker: Group Of Office-Goers Threaten College Student; Video Sparks Outrage

A student travelling via a first class on a Mumbai local train filmed an exchange between himself and office goers, allegedly facing threats from them over a dispute regarding seating privileges, the video gained virality with many netizens censuring the office goers for their behaviour.

The video was posted to Instagram, by user Laksh Ailani, depicting office goers seated in a first class train compartment demanding that Ailani, a student not seat himself in the compartment.

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"They argued with us, abused us, and even tried to make us get up from our seats, saying that they always sit there. It was a group of office-goers," Ailani wrote in a comment on the video.

This development comes after after a passenger aboard a Mumbai Local Train was murdered in June, after an argument over keeping the train doors closed led to one of the commuters being stabbed.

The deceased, Mayank Lohar, had boarded the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local at Andheri along with the accused, both travelling in the same first-class compartment.

This incident also took place in a first class compartment with office goers being filmed having a dispute with Ailani and his companions, demanding that the students not use the seating and arguing that it was reserved for them.

The dispute escalated further with the office goers allegedly issuing threats and making deragoatory statements such as stating that they should attach a mouse trap to the student's person.

"Dont come here, we allowed you to do so today, but we'll show you what will happen if you come here tommorow," the officer goer was filmed saying.

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Netizens in the comments section of the video disapproved of the office goers' behaviour, stating that the train was public property and that such "seat capturing" should not be permitted.

"This seat capturing should be closed. The train is not a private property of anyone's which they are reserving a seat for their groups," the user stated.

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