Mumbai Local Train Murder: Govt To Enhance Patrolling, Expand CCTV Coverage

The Maharashtra government has announced a comprehensive security upgrade across Mumbai's suburban railway network, including expanded CCTV surveillance and intensified police patrolling, following the fatal stabbing of commuter Mayank Lohar inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train on June 23.

Responding to an opposition adjournment motion in the state assembly on Monday, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam confirmed that the accused was traced and arrested within 15 hours of the incident using CCTV footage and the Facial Recognition System, reported PTI.

Kadam said the Railway Police Commissionerate currently operates with 4,175 sanctioned posts and maintains round-the-clock surveillance across 20 police stations. Dismissing concerns over manpower shortages, he said security arrangements remain robust despite the massive daily passenger load on Mumbai's suburban network.

Highlighting the scale of operations, Kadam noted that Mumbai's suburban trains carry nearly 75 to 80 lakh passengers daily, making physical screening of every commuter impractical. Instead, authorities are relying on intelligence-led policing, surprise inspections and random coach checks to enhance security.

ALSO READ: Will Monsoon Reach North India This Week? Check IMD's Forecast For Rains In Delhi & Other States

The state government has also written to the Centre seeking additional CCTV installations to strengthen surveillance across stations and railway premises.

As part of a broader safety initiative, the government is implementing several measures. Every railway station will soon be equipped with Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) to ensure immediate medical assistance for passengers.

Officials have also launched a “Zero Death Mission” aimed at reducing fatalities across the network. Under this programme, 63 accident-prone hotspots have been identified and placed under the supervision of senior officers for targeted intervention, as per PTI.

Kadam further informed the assembly that railway police have successfully resolved cases involving 56,000 passengers, recovering stolen property worth Rs 4.36 crore.

Earlier, Indian Railways had significantly expanded the CCTV surveillance network at Pune Railway Station to bolster passenger security and prevent crime. The station now features an augmented Integrated Security System with advanced, high-definition cameras installed across platforms, circulating areas and entry points.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.