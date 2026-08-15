Expired Frooti, Appy Fizz Seized In FDA Raid At Parle Agro Warehouse; Licence Suspended

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized expired stock worth Rs 99,970 from Parle Agro's Velocity Express warehouse near Chembur Naka in the Gadkari area of Mumbai, and suspended the licence of the premises as part of the action.

The seized consignment included expired batches of Appy Fizz, Frooti and Candy Juice, all of which were prohibited from further sale or transport following the inspection.

According to officials, the raid was carried out overnight, with eight FDA officials involved in the operation at the warehouse, located in Prayag Nagar on LU Gadkari Marg in Chembur's Washinaka locality. The inspection began around 6 pm on August 13 and continued until 5 a.m. the following day, as per reports.

Officials sealed the warehouse after the seizure and impounded two vehicles that were being used to transport the products. Authorities said no food items would be permitted to be sold or moved out of the premises until further orders are issued.

Part Of Wider Crackdown

The action against the Parle Agro warehouse comes amid an intensifying food safety crackdown by the FDA across Mumbai, with inspections being carried out at restaurants and stockhouses in the city.

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Just two days earlier, on August 12, the FDA had suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

Those outlets, run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, were located in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West, with a fourth outlet in Satara district.

That drive, led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, flagged deficiencies including lapses in FSSAI licence display, potable water availability, food storage practices and pest control.

The Vile Parle outlet was asked to improve temperature monitoring and hygiene, while the Borivali West outlet, found to have a 15 per cent non-compliance level, was directed to overhaul food storage, testing and sanitisation practices.

The FDA said the latest seizure at the Parle Agro warehouse reflects its continuing push to tighten compliance with food safety regulations and hygiene standards across the state.

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