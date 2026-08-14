FDA Crackdown: 14 Licences Suspended After Massive Raid On Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart Units

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food safety violations at quick-commerce and online food delivery establishments, suspending 14 food business licences following a statewide inspection drive.

The special inspection drive was conducted on Aug. 13, 2026, targeting establishments selling food through online platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart. A total of 86 establishments were inspected across Maharashtra. The FDA said one establishment was ordered to temporarily stop business operations, while 60 improvement notices were issued. No food business licence was cancelled.

Of the 14 licences suspended during the drive, five each were linked to Blinkit and Zepto facilities, while two were associated with Instamart. Licences of Bhagwati Store and Swinsta ENT Pvt. Ltd. were also suspended. The action comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of food storage and handling practices at quick-commerce facilities, where products are stored in warehouses and dark stores before being delivered to consumers.

Mumbai Facilities Flagged For Hygiene, Storage Violations

The FDA's inspections in Mumbai found several food safety and hygiene deficiencies at online food delivery facilities.

Blink Commerce Private Limited in Ghatkopar scored 34 out of 74, or 46%, and was classified as non-compliant. Inspectors found dirty storage racks, inadequate segregation of food and non-food items, rotten vegetables and cockroach infestation. The facility also had damaged ceilings and flooring, while medical and drinking-water test records were missing.

A RAJIDI Retail facility in Bandra West scored 60 out of 136, or 45%. The inspection found dust, cobwebs, food waste and significant rodent droppings, along with rusted racks, damaged flooring and poor segregation. Medical records for food handlers were also unavailable.

A Zepto facility in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, scored 65 out of 140, or 47%. The FDA flagged inadequate temperature control, the absence of an ante-room for frozen products, poor warehouse layout and gaps in temperature monitoring and food-safety documentation.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe On Why India's Most Talked-About Bureaucrat Won't Enter Politics

At another RAJIDI Retail facility in Andheri West, inspectors found inadequate temperature control and failure to follow FIFO/FEFO practices. An expired Zorabian Chicken Curry Cut product, bearing an expiry date of August 12, 2026, was found stored at around 8°C instead of the required 0–4°C. The product was discarded during the inspection.

A Blink Commerce facility in Malad West scored 40 out of 74, or 55%. The FDA found a chiller temperature of 6°C, missing medical examination records for around 40 food handlers, inadequate protective equipment, poor storage and segregation, and deficiencies in training and audits.

The facility's FSSAI licence was suspended, meaning it cannot procure, sell or distribute food during the suspension period.

A Zepto facility in Lohegaon, Pune also faced licence suspension after inspectors found temperature abuse in refrigerated and frozen storage, products stored beyond their "Use By" dates, poor FIFO/FEFO compliance, unhygienic conditions and inadequate pest control.

Swinsta ENT Private Limited in Pune had its licence suspended after inspectors found cockroach infestation, inadequate cold-chain maintenance and serious hygiene and pest-control deficiencies.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.