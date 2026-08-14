Q1 Results Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Voltas, Alkem Labs, Cochin Shipyard, Patanjali Foods Earnings In Focus
Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Patanjali Foods, Bharat Dynamics will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 14. Track every update live.
Q1 Results Today Highlights: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 14, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Patanjali Foods and others are in focus today.
Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Friday, August 14, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Anupam Rasayan Net Profit Rises 13.5%
Anupam Rasayan Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 13.5% at Rs 38.6 crore vs Rs 34 crore YoY
- Revenue up 34.8% at Rs 655 crore vs Rs 486 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 30.6% at Rs 162 crore vs Rs 124 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 24.8% vs 25.6% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Krsnaa Diagnostics Net Profit Falls 19%
Krsnaa Diagnostics Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 19% at Rs 16.6 crore vs Rs 20.5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 22.1% at Rs 236 crore vs Rs 193 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 57.9 crore vs Rs 51.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 24.6% vs 26.6% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the results, and developments of an extremely busy day! 700 companies are set to report their Q1 results today.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in
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