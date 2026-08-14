Who Managed Trump's Stocks? Democrats Demand Answers Over Suspicious Trades

Democratic lawmakers Elizabeth Warren and Robert Garcia are asking President Donald Trump to explain who manages his stock portfolio and his involvement in dozens of trades made while he is in office. In a 17-page letter sent on Wednesday, the lawmakers pointed to more than 30 trades that they say took place before government announcements or statements from Trump that could have moved markets.

Democrats Question Trump's Investment Managers

Warren and Garcia sent a 17-page letter to Trump on Wednesday, asking him to identify all third-party institutions and managers directing his trades. They also sought details on how those managers were selected, the mandate given to them, and the investment processes they use, CNBC reported.



The lawmakers pointed to the volume of trading and the proximity of some transactions to government announcements and statements by Trump. They said more than 3,500 trades were reported during the first three months of 2026, which is around 50 trades for every trading day during the quarter.

Among the transactions highlighted were purchases of Nvidia and AMD stock on Jan. 6, shortly before the administration announced measures easing export controls on the companies' chips to China. The lawmakers also cited a purchase of Axon Enterprises stock on Feb. 10, roughly two weeks before Immigration and Customs Enforcement unveiled a $220 million Taser contract.

Trump Team Rejects Conflict Claims

Trump has previously said that funds manage his money and that he does not communicate with the institutions handling his investments.

“We have funds that run my money,” Trump said in July. “They invest my money, and I don't talk to them. I never, I don't even speak to them.”

CNBC reported that JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab, UBS and Stephens Inc. have been linked to at least four of the eight investment accounts listed in Trump's 2025 financial disclosure.

Trump's wealth is largely held through a revocable trust in his name, with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. as the only trustee. Eric Trump has said the investments are held in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third-party institutions.

The White House has denied that the disclosures create conflicts of interest. The Trump Organization also dismissed the lawmakers' letter as a political stunt.

Warren and Garcia have asked Trump to respond by Aug. 28.

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