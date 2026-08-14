40 Lakh Homes, Rental Units, And More: Delhi Master Plan 2047 Explained

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2047, projecting that the capital will need about 40 lakh additional homes by that year to keep pace with population growth, smaller households and continued urban expansion.

Smaller Homes, Bigger Focus On Affordability

Officials told The Indian Express that affordable housing will be central to the plan, with public and private developers encouraged to build smaller homes ranging from 25 to 60 square metres of carpet area to make housing more accessible on scarce land.

The plan also proposes incentives for private developers to build hostels for students and young workers, shared dormitories to keep rents low, and dedicated worker housing for labourers.

Land Pooling, Transit Hubs To Drive Supply

The plan outlines a multi-pronged approach: building new homes, redeveloping existing residential areas, regenerating neighbourhoods, and expanding affordable rental housing.

New housing is proposed in land-pooling areas, where landowners combine plots for development, as well as in Transit-Oriented Development zones around Metro stations and other transport hubs.

Officials said land-pooling and transit-oriented areas could together add about 30 lakh housing units.

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Regeneration Of Existing Areas

Existing housing, including DDA housing, resettlement colonies and cooperative group housing societies, will be regenerated to improve infrastructure and quality of life, the plan said, adding that this would enable "optimal utilisation of land."

Curbing Illegal Colonies

To prevent further growth of unauthorised colonies, the plan proposes disincentives such as higher property tax, electricity and water charges for illegal construction.

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Regeneration in unauthorised colonies would instead focus on proper road networks, open spaces and emergency-vehicle access, with a push for greater rental housing availability given the large tenant population in such areas.

Slum Rehabilitation

The plan proposes in-situ rehabilitation of notified Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters wherever feasible, with relocation to vacant Economic Weaker Section housing as an alternative where in-situ upgrades are not possible.

The DDA formally approved the plan on August 12, replacing the earlier Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

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