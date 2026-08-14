Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 16: Marvel Film Continues Third Week Run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its theatrical run in India as it entered the third week. The superhero film maintained its presence in cinemas while adding to its domestic total. With collections still coming in, the movie has extended its successful box office journey and remains in theatres across multiple languages.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 21 lakh net in India on Day 16. The film is currently playing across 746 shows nationwide.

With the latest figures, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 443.61 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 530.33 crore. The final Day 16 collection is yet to be reported, and the overall totals are expected to be updated once complete figures become available.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 14 Collection: Tom Holland Starrer Keeps Going Strong, Mints This Amount

Box Office Performance So Far

Sacnilk reports that the Marvel film opened with an impressive Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1 and wrapped up its first week with a massive Rs 334.75 crore net collection. It maintained steady momentum in its second week, adding Rs 108.65 crore to its tally.

After collecting Rs 5.40 crore on Day 15, the film has now entered its third week with Rs 21 lakh in live earnings on Day 16. The latest numbers have pushed the cumulative India net total to Rs 443.61 crore, while the India gross has climbed to Rs 530.33 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown

Based on Sacnilk data shows that the Hindi version is leading the Day 16 business with Rs 11 lakh collected from 423 shows at 30.0% occupancy. The English version follows with Rs 10 lakh from 301 shows at 9.0% occupancy.

The Tamil version is running in 14 shows with 10.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version is screening in 8 shows with 3.0% occupancy. Both versions are yet to register significant collections in the live estimates.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink in key roles. The film follows Peter Parker as he struggles to balance his personal life with his responsibilities as Spider-Man while confronting a dangerous new threat.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Healthy Pre-Sales

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.