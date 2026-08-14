Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Five Market Lessons From The Big Bull That Still Matter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a way of reducing complicated market ideas to simple truths. He could be bullish without being impatient. He wasn't passive and stayed optimistic about India. Four years after his death on Aug. 14, 2022, many of those observations still sound remarkably current. Some arguably matter even more in a market increasingly driven by narratives, rapid information flows and investors willing to pay high prices for future growth.

Here are five lessons from Jhunjhunwala that continue to stand out.

1. Conviction beats noise



Jhunjhunwala often spoke about the importance of staying with an investment when the market disagreed with you. He recalled his experience with Escorts, where he accumulated shares over two years while others questioned the investment.

“It is a matter of conviction, patience and luck.”

That distinction matters. Conviction is not simply refusing to sell a falling stock. It means having a thesis strong enough to withstand short-term price movements, while remaining willing to change your mind when the underlying facts change.

In an age of instant market reactions, that is easier said than done.



2. Survive your mistakes



Jhunjhunwala never pretended that successful investors avoid mistakes. Quite the opposite. His approach was to make mistakes that were survivable, and then learn from them.

“If you do not believe the markets are supreme, you will never admit that it was your mistake,” he said. “If you don't admit that it is your mistake, you will never learn.”

It is a useful reminder when markets are rising and risk can appear deceptively easy to manage.

The objective is not to build a portfolio in which nothing goes wrong. It is to ensure that when something does, it does not take you out of the game.

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3. Cash flow ultimately matters



This may be one of Jhunjhunwala's most relevant observations for today's market. He argued that, ultimately, earnings and valuations have to be supported by cash flows.

The principle has become particularly important as investors grapple with companies promising enormous growth years into the future. Whether the theme is artificial intelligence, new-age technology or another structural growth story, the same question eventually arrives: when does the growth turn into earnings and cash?

Jhunjhunwala understood that markets can reward a story for a long time. But he also understood that valuation cannot remain disconnected from business performance indefinitely.

4. Markets are psychology, not just reality



Jhunjhunwala once put it bluntly: “Stock markets are as much about psychology as about reality.” That idea has aged particularly well. A company's fundamentals do not change every few minutes. Its share price can.

Investor expectations, fear, greed, momentum and positioning can move markets well before the underlying numbers change. The result is that a good business can become a bad investment at the wrong price — and a temporarily troubled business can become an opportunity when pessimism becomes excessive.

For investors navigating a market dominated by constant headlines, social-media commentary and algorithm-driven price movements, understanding psychology can be as important as reading the balance sheet.

5. India was always the big bet



Jhunjhunwala's bullishness was ultimately rooted in his belief in India's long-term economic potential.

“What leads to a growth — skills, demographics, natural resources, democracy, entrepreneurship — India has in abundant measure.”

That thesis remains central to the Indian market story. The economy is far larger than it was when Jhunjhunwala built his reputation, and the investable universe has expanded dramatically. Yet the underlying question remains familiar: can India's demographics, productivity, entrepreneurship and rising consumption translate into sustained corporate earnings growth?

Jhunjhunwala believed they could.

The Big Bull's enduring lesson



Jhunjhunwala's legacy was never just about the stocks he owned or the spectacular returns associated with some of them.

It was about temperament.

Have conviction, but respect the market. Take risks, but make sure you can survive them. Look beyond the narrative to cash flows. Understand psychology. And, above all, keep a long-term view of India.

Markets have changed considerably since Jhunjhunwala became one of Dalal Street's most recognisable investors. Those principles haven't.

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