Honasa Consumer Share Price Rises 4% After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

Honasa Consumer Ltd.'s shares rose around 4% as the market opened on Friday after the company reported a strong improvement in its June quarter performance, with net profit more than doubling from a year earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs 499 apiece on the NSE around 9.37 today, gaining from its previous close at Rs 479.45. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was down around 0.25%.

Investors will track the company's profit growth along with expanding margins and whether the company will be able to sustain the growth in the future.

Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue

The company's net profit for the June quarter rose to Rs 90.3 crore from Rs 41.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 756 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also saw a significant increase during the quarter. It rose to Rs 110 crore from Rs 45.8 crore a year earlier, marking an increase of more than 140% year-on-year.

Ebitda margin also expanded to 14.6% year-on-year from 7.7%.

The stronger Ebitda growth, alongside the rise in revenue, supported the sharp increase in quarterly net profit.

Also Read: Honasa Consumer Q1 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts Over 2x Jump In Profit; Margin Expands Sharply

Stock Movement

The stock has rallied more than 76% in the past year, and in 2026 itself, it has gained more than 73.7%. In the past month, the stock gained around 3.8%.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 62.7 times, with a market cap of Rs 16,271.9 crore.

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